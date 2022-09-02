Simon Delaney reveals he’s leaving Ireland AM after seven years

Simon Delaney has revealed he’s leaving Ireland AM after seven years.

The presenter announced the news on this morning’s episode of the show.

He told his co-host Elaine Crowley and guest presenter Killian O’Sullivan that he has a lot of exciting projects in the works.

“I’m going to be filming for a movie in a couple of weeks, then have a couple of weeks off and then I’m doing another bit of filming which means I’m going to be stepping away from Ireland AM,” Simon announced.

“I’m here for [this] weekend, so you can’t get rid of me that easily.”

Asked if he could give any hints on his new projects, Simon answered: “I can’t really. They are two great jobs but you will be the first people to know [about them].”

Killian said: “I’m going to miss you though,” while Elaine gushed: “You’re the best co-host I ever had.”

Simon then told Elaine: “You’re the best co-host I ever had.”

“I’m here Saturday and Sunday too,” the presenter explained, revealing that his last hoorah on Ireland AM would be on Sunday.