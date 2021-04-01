Síle Seoige rushes son to Crumlin hospital after he took a ‘tumble’

Síle Seoige was left feeling “shattered” on Wednesday, after rushing her young son Cathal to Crumlin hospital.

The Galway native welcomed Cathal, who is now 3, back in August 2017 with her longterm partner Damian O’Farrell.

Sharing the scary incident on her Instagram Story, Síle wrote: “I hope today was a good one for you. Mine turned out different than expected but thankfully all is good.”

In another post, the 41-year-old continued: “A lil tumble in the morning led to a visit to the doctor, then into Crumlin hospital which thankfully turned out to be OK.”

“Cathal has a few scratches and a swollen lip but is getting lots of TLC at home and his doing great!”

“…his parents on the other hand are shattered,” she added, alongside a laughing emoji.

Síle also told her followers: “All work was naturally postponed today which as a freelancer, is something I find very hard to do.”

“But obviously it was an emergency and it couldn’t be helped. It means I have to cram two days of work into one tomorrow but will get it done.”