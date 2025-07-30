Signs that Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley had split before officially announcing their separation

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley announced on Tuesday that they are going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage, and fans have now picked up on signs that their relationship had been over for a while.

The Late Late Show host married the This Morning presenter in September 2012, and the former couple share two children.

In a joint statement to the PA news agency, they said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment,” they added.

Speculation around their marriage first arose when Cat was not present at Patrick’s mother’s funeral back in March.

While opening the St. Patrick’s Day episode of the Late Late, the 54-year-old stated that being called Patrick “is always special” and he has one particular person to thank for that gift.

“The person I have to thank for that and so much more is my mum. Sadly we lost her last weekend and I just wanted to say a huge thank to everyone that took care of her,” he said.

A statement at the time declared: “Cat remained at home to be there for her two young children before and after school on this very sad day.”

The presenter continued to appear on This Morning as usual the same day as the funeral.

Another sign that fans have taken as a sign that the pair have been separated for a while is their respective absence on social media.

Patrick, who is more of an avid Instagram user than Cat, hasn’t posted about her since she first got her gig on This Morning back in June 2024.

At the time, he said that she was “made for a show” like This Morning thanks to her brightness and being an early bird.

Alongside a montage of his wife, he wrote: “I didn’t know what a morning person actually was until I met this woman.”

“She gets up every day with a smile on her face. A 5.30am, whistling in the shower, smile on her face.”

“Then downs two coffees, and gives you the look. The ‘what the f*€K’s wrong with you, let’s do this’ look.”

“It’s not a pretend smile. And it’s not just some mornings. It’s every morning. Which is bloody difficult cos she’s married to me.”

However, now a year later, Patrick has not posted about her since – with Cat also not mentioning him either.

It also appears that the pair lived rather separate lives as they both found success as TV presenters, but their schedules did not always align.

When they first got together back in 2011, Patrick quickly moved into Cat’s home in Los Angeles.

Since then, Patrick’s work has largely remained in Ireland, particularly since he took on the role of hosting RTÉ’s beloved Late Late Show.

He also hosts a Saturday morning show for BBC Radio 5 Live.

Meanwhile, Cat has had success in both the UK ad the US, hosting the long-running reality competition So You Think You Can Dance? since 2006 in LA, as well as her role on This Morning.

As a result, Cat splits her time between both countries, and is now mostly based in England due to her work commitments.

Their family is in the UK, with their two son’s going to school there.