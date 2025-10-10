Shock new details emerge about Ray D’Arcy’s sudden exit from RTÉ

Shock new details have emerged about Ray D’Arcy’s sudden exit from RTÉ Radio 1.

The broadcaster confirmed Ray’s departure from the station on Thursday, before the presenter slammed RTÉ management for how they handled the situation.

It has since been reported that the 61-year-old thought he would have the chance to say farewell to his listeners on Thursday, but he was suddenly pulled off air.

According to Evoke, Ray had his normal 10am call with his producer, but by 11am he was told that Shay Byrne would be presenting his slot instead.

Sources have claimed there was concerns Ray would take a pop at RTÉ during his final broadcast.

It’s understood his departure follows a number of contentious meetings with bosses, after he was reportedly told that RTÉ were not in a position to renew his contract, which was set to expire in December.

The presenter’s exit from the station was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the news was relayed to staff at Montrose.

In a statement, RTÉ said: “After over 11 years on RTÉ Radio 1, The Ray D’Arcy Show is set to come to an end this week – Ray presented his show for the final time yesterday.

“During its tenure, Ray and his team produced thousands of hours of live radio, capturing real life stories and a huge range of personal experiences. The Ray Darcy Show championed Irish artists and music over the years as well as hosting many memorable funny and entertaining moments.

“The programme encouraged tens of thousands of people all around the country to get active with the hugely popular Run with Ray series which brought runners and non-runners together to run 5km with Ray at events in their local communities.”

RTÉ’s Director of Audio Patricia Monahan added: “I would like to sincerely thank Ray for his contribution to RTÉ Radio 1 over the last eleven years. While The Ray D’Arcy Show is not part of our future plans, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

They also confirmed that Shay Byrne will present Ray’s slot for the remainder of the week.

Ray, who was on an annual salary of €250k, then released a statement of his own, which said: “First off, I am hugely disappointed with RTÉ management and how my departure from Radio 1 has been handled.

“I’ve been with Radio 1 for the past 11 years. In that time I have worked with some brilliant people. I want to thank them. I also want to thank all the regulars on the show, the guests and the wonderful loyal listeners.”

“I am particularly proud of how the show championed the stories and causes of people like Catherine Corless, Erica Fleming, Katriona O’Sullivan and the late Vicky Phelan.

“I am also very proud of how we highlighted mental health and addiction issues over the years — these are areas I will continue to be active in.

“I love radio and daily radio is part of who I am. I look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Ray’s career at RTÉ began back in 1990, when he replaced Ian Dempsey as the presenter of The Den.

Then in 2015, he joined RTÉ Radio 1, after leaving Today FM after 14 years.

He also hosted his own Saturday night talk-show The Ray D’Arcy Show between 2015 – 2019, and presented The Rose of Tralee for four years until 2010.

Goss.ie has contacted RTÉ for a comment.