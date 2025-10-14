Sharon Horgan candidly shares her journey with sobriety as she opens up about coping with her father’s death

Sharon Horgan has spoken candidly about her journey with sobriety as she opened up about how she coped with her father’s death.

Before her father, John Horgan, sadly passed away at Christmas 2023, the 55-year-old said she had been happily living alcohol-free.

She added that the loss brought her and her siblings together, and she chose to raise a glass for the first time in years.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she explained: “It wasn’t like, ‘My dad died and I had to have a drink.'”

“I just wanted to, with my brothers and sisters, drink a Guinness. We all needed it. I didn’t go back in full bore. It was very, very occasional,” she said.

She continued: “I was still on my sort of smug thing because I was like, ‘I just don’t drink it the same way anymore.’ And then suddenly it sort of creeps in again.'”

“It was like, I remember when I started eating meat again for the first time after 16 years. I was so horny for meat. I was just like, “Give me meat!” So it was a bit like that with the booze. It’s not like a habit. It was a habit before, where you don’t even notice that you’re drinking wine because you’re just always drinking wine,” the actress explained.

The actress said, she initially gave up alcohol in her early forties as part of a larger attempt to feel better and have more control over her life.

She clarified that sobriety had given her newfound energy and clarity, even if it made her a bit more irritable.

“I loved it,” she admitted, “Apparently I was annoying. I wasn’t, like, evangelical, but I was just suddenly going on walks for no reason other than to enjoy the beauty of the walk.”

“Prior to that, there had to have been a pub at the end of it. It gave me a whole new perspective, and I loved it. I figure my brain was on fire at the time,” she confessed.

She added: “I remember saying to my daughters, ‘Do you remember when I used to drink a glass of wine every night with dinner? Then sometimes I would have two glasses of wine?'”

“And they couldn’t remember it and I was like, well, that’s great. Because I thought that would be something that they’d be really aware of. So I started slightly getting back into that. Now I’ve stopped,” she explained.

Sharon’s father, John Horgan, who was also father to former Irish rugby star Shane Horgan, died on December 28th, 2023, surrounded by his family, following a battle with cancer.

Sharing a touching tribute at the time, she wrote: “I haven’t posted for a while. My darling dad died at Christmas and I hadn’t – and still haven’t – learned how to accept condolences properly.”

“But I was at the IFTAs at the weekend and it was my first one without him and lots of people talked to me about having met my dad and what a gorgeous man he was. And he really was. Such a dude.”

“I was so proud of him and how he could talk to anyone. I remember him bending Brian Gleeson’s ear last IFTAS about how characterfully he ate an egg and onion sandwich in Bad Sisters.”

Sharon confessed: “He was my biggest cheerleader but also the best at levelling it all and reminding you not to get ahead of yourself that none of it matters. He loved nothing more than tickling a grandchild or having a pint in the sun. And he really rocked a hat.”

“I miss him terribly,” she admitted. “Sending love to anyone who’s lost someone they love be recently or not so recently. Life is hard but it does go on.”