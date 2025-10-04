Sharlene Mawdsley takes a huge step in her relationship with Tipperary GAA star Mikey Breen

Sharlene Mawdsley has revealed she’s taken a huge step in her relationship with Tipperary GAA star Mikey Breen.

The couple hard launched their romance back in May, but have actually known each other since they were teenagers.

While they’ve been dating for less than a year, Sharlene and Mikey have already taken the plunge by moving in together.

Sharlene confirmed the news during a Q&A on Instagram, after someone asked how they were settling into their new home.

The superstar sprinter wrote: “Honestly we’re barely there. We’re only renting, so it feels hard to want to do the place up to how we would actually like our forever home.”

“We are going to get some things like a new couch, new beds and some other bits that we’ve already got but we want to make sure we do love them so that when we do get our forever home we’ll bring them with us.”

It has been a difficult year for Sharlene personally, as she was heartbroken by the death of her father Thomas in June.

At the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, she finished eighth in her 400m semi-final.

Speaking to RTÉ after the race, Sharlene admitted her focus had not been on the track as she had taken five weeks off training after the passing of her dad.

“I wouldn’t change that for anything because that was time with my family and my friends, and that’s what’s really important, and track now is kind of on the side for me,” she said.

“My family and friends and my boyfriend are what’s most important to me, so, yeah, although I love track and will always give it my best, this year it took second place.”