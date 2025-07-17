Sharlene Mawdsley reveals surprising history with GAA star boyfriend Mikey Breen

Sharlene Mawdsley hard launched her relationship with Tipperary GAA star Mikey Breen in May, but the couple have actually known each other for several years.

Although they only started dating earlier this year, it appears the Olympian first met her now-boyfriend when they were teenagers.

The 26-year-old revealed their surprising history when she posted a birthday tribute to her beau on Instagram this week.

Sharlene shared four pictures of them together, including a Snapchat selfie of them taken seven years ago.

She added the caption, “A lil tb [throwback] to our first picture together.”

The photo shows Sharlene, who had brown hair at the time, resting her head on Mikey’s shoulder.

Earlier this month, Sharlene cheered her boyfriend on at Croke Park as Tipperary beat Kilkenny 4-20 to 0-30 in the All Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Mikey shared a photo of Sharlene smiling at him as he greeted her in the stands.

He captioned the post: “First time in Croker is it 👀💙.”

The Olympian commented under his post: “& not my last 😉.”

Croke Park’s official Instagram account also posted the same photo, showing Sharlene wearing the blue and gold Tipperary jersey.

They captioned the post: “A first time visit to Croke Park for Sharlene Mawdsley! We hope to see you again in two weeks!”

The proud girlfriend shared a photo from the stands on her Instagram Story too, alongside the caption: “What a day 😭.”

Back in May, Sharlene “hard launched” her romance with the Tipperary GAA star when she supported him at Semple Stadium when Tipperary beat Waterford in the Munster Hurling Championship.

Taking to Instagram after the team’s big win, Sharlene posted a photo of her and Mikey on her grid, alongside the caption: “Tippin’ on 🦋🔹.”

The sweet snap showed the pair wearing matching blue and gold Tipp jerseys, as they posed amongst the crowd on the pitch.

Sharlene’s Instagram followers were delighted by her post, with one commenting, “Omg about time ♥️ @mikeybreeno @sharlenem1.”

Another follower wrote, “Two of Tipp’s finest athletes. Magic. 🇺🇦🇺🇦,” while a third added, “Awwwwwww shar about time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fellow Irish athlete Cathal Doyle also commented under the post, “Love the hard launch Sharlene,” to which she replied, “you asked Cathal.”

Poking fun at their “hard launch”, Mikey wrote in the comments, “Any tag nah?”

He also shared Sharlene’s post to his Instagram Story, alongside the cheeky caption: “This fan was following me around all day.”

The 26-year-old recently returned from the World Championship Qualification at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China.

The Tipperary native is a pivotal member of both Ireland’s mixed and women’s 4x400m relay teams, and is a two-time Olympian.