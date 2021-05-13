Shannen Joyce reveals she’s beat cancer for the third time

Shannen Joyce has revealed she’s beat cancer for the third time.

The mother-of-one was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for the third time in July last year, and documented her battle on her popular Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram today, the Cork native wrote: “The last 2 weeks you may or may not have noticed but I’ve been an absolute wreck 🥴”

“I wasn’t feeling great, I was mentally drained and could think of nothing else other than my scan & the results.”

“But… I got a phonecall yesterday on my way home to say.. ITS ALL CLEAR 🥳😭”.

“The scan is perfect. I have never felt relief like it and honestly couldn’t speak for about 6 hours.. and I’m never normally caught for words😂”

“Maybe the scanxiety will never go away, I will always remain as positive as I possibly can but after having cancer 3 times, I nearly always expect bad news. But not anymore, I’m changing that attitude. My cancer is gone my body is strong & I will be fine🙌”

Shannen urged her followers: “Please let this be your little reminder – check yourself my friends. Check your breasts, armpits, groin, neck etc.”

“If you think there may be something wrong go to your GP, as I’ve said before and will always say, you know your own body better that anyone else.”

“Don’t forget to book in for your routine check up, smears, prostate checks, mammograms & all the rest. You only get one life & you deserve the best 💜 early detection saves lives.”

“I 100% believe me being so cautious and checking regularly has always caught my cancer early and has truly saved my life. I hope none of you ever find anything but if you do I’d rather it was early.”

“I’ll stop rambling now and start enjoying my new non cancer filled life 😭😭😭 Off to do the first school run in 3 months😍it’s the little things….”

Commenting on the post, Síle Seoige wrote: “Absolutely amazing news!!! You are incredible. So much love to you and your family ❤️❤️❤️ Happy days are here 🥰 xxxxx”

Roz Purcell commented: “Yesssss👏👏👏👏 you’re clear- delighted for you!!!”

Louise O’Reilly penned: “The best news!!!!!💖💖💖💖 Beyond thrilled for you all Shannen ❤️❤️❤️”.

Michelle Regazzoli Stone wrote: “Aww Shannen I’m so happy for you huni xx”