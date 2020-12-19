Shane MacGowan’s wife slams trolls for making ‘cruel remarks’ about his appearance on The Late Late Show

The Pogues frontman appeared on the show on Friday night

Shane MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, has slammed online trolls for making “cruel remarks” about his appearance on The Late Late Show.

The legendary singer appeared on the show on Friday night to help raise money for the Simon Community.

But sadly, the programme sparked some harsh comments on social media.

Taking to Twitter today, Victoria wrote: “We got some criticism for Shane MacGowan’s appearance on the Late Late Show last night, cruel remarks.”

We got some criticism for #shanemacgowan s appearance on the ⁦@RTELateLateShow⁩ last night, cruel remarks. But often it’s the person who looks totally normal and healthy who is quietly hiding despair, myself included so please look out for your loved ones! pic.twitter.com/j7t3Y8eJff — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 19, 2020

“But often it’s the person who looks totally normal and healthy who is quietly hiding despair, myself included so please look out for your loved ones!”

The couple were then inundated with messages of support on Twitter.

One fan replied: “Anybody who takes a couple of minutes out of their day to publically post or make cruel, nasty comments about anyone needs to look into their own soul and question how they got to a place where this is now their ‘normal’. It speaks volumes about themselves as individuals…”

Another wrote: “It’s disgusting we live in a world where that behaviour is normalised <3 I hope you are both okay and know that there is much more love and support than hate :).”

Shane appeared on The Late Late Show alongside a host of famous musicians – including Glen Hansard, U2’s Bono and the Edge, Danny O’Reilly, Róisín O, Declan O’Rourke and Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan.

After a night of stunning performances, they managed to raise over €1.2million for the homeless.