Shane Filan shares snaps from ‘amazing birthday’ with his Westlife bandmates

Shane Filan has shared snaps from his “amazing” birthday, which he spent with two of his Westlife bandmates.

The singer was joined by Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan earlier this week as they took part in the JP McManus Pro-Am, which took place at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick.

Sharing photos of their few days at the tournament, the singer wrote: “What an amazing few days & Birthday at Adare Manor!”

“Thanks to JP, Noreen & all the McManus family for having us there & been part of such an incredible event,” he continued.

“Thanks to all the crowds too, had so much fun on the course with you all & also thanks to all the staff at Adare for looking after us all. It’s a place like no other ⛳️🙌🏻 #perfection @theadaremanor.”

The Sligo native, who turned 43 on July 5, also shared sweet photos of him and his wife Gillian all dressed up for a night out in Adare.

The couple, who are childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in December 2003 at Ballintubber Abbey, which was followed by a reception at Ashford Castle.

The proud parents share three children together – daughter Nicole Rose, 16, and sons Patrick, 13, and Shane, 12.