Shane Filan takes us back to 2001 as he tries on jacket from iconic Westlife performance

Shane Filan has transported us back to 2001 with his latest Instagram post.

The Westlife star recently recovered a red leather jacket he wore at the BRIT Awards 20 years ago, and it still fits like a glove.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old shared a photo of him posing in the jacket, which had his name embellished on the back.

He captioned the post: “Came across this little beauty today .. & in my favourite tour colour red #Brits2001 #Uptowngirl….. 20 years ago!!! Still fits like a glove 😎🎶.”

Westlife famously performed their hit single, Uptown Girl, at the BRITs in 2001.

Brian McFadden was still in the band at the time, and they started off singing the song as a ballad – before they were interrupted by Phil Mitchell from EastEnders.

Phil asked them for a bit of “rock and roll”, before they broke into an up-tempo version of the song, with a full dance routine.