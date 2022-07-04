Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet share snaps from latest trip to Ireland

Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet have shared snaps from their latest trip to Ireland.

The couple visited Dublin over the weekend, after spending time in the UK, Italy, and France in recent weeks.

The Netflix stars enjoyed a pint of Guinness and some live music at the Trinity Bar Venue on Sunday, before flying back to Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Romain shared some photos and videos from their trip to his Instagram Stories, and wrote: “So much good vibes and energy we get every time we come here in Dublin.”

Alongside a video of people dancing, the model added: “This is what an Irish bad looks like. Love so much this place, the mood and people, such good vibes.”

The 29-year-old then shared a snap in Dublin Airport at 5am this morning, and wrote: “This is freaking brutal.”

Romain and Mary also visited Dublin in December, staying in the Merrion Hotel and enjoying a pint at the Guinness Storehouse.