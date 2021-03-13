Seána Kerslake opens up about the death of her friend and co-star Nika McGuigan

Seána Kerslake opens up about the death of her friend and co-star...

Seána Kerslake got emotional as she opened up about the death of her friend and co-star Nika McGuigan on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The Irish actress starred in RTÉ’s Cant Cope Won’t Cope with Nika, before she sadly passed away on July 23rd, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, Seána said: “It’s a hard thing to talk about…”

Back in January, Nika’s boxing champ father Barry McGuigan appeared on The Late Late Show to speak about her death for the first time.

Referencing his emotional interview, Seána said: “I think seeing Barry speak so openly about Nika, that kind of gave me a bit of courage to do it as well because it’s something that’s so deeply personal.”

“But when people bring her up it’s actually really nice and it’s really comforting, when people do it with tact, that is, because yes Nika was here and she lived a very full life and she was a powerhouse.”

The actress also revealed she regularly gets “signs” from Nika.

“When I was up in Belfast I really felt her and I was seeing lots of signs and things that would make me laugh and I was like, ‘Whether it is or it isn’t I don’t care I am taking it,’ it made me feel like I was close to her,” she explained.

“She was telling me I was on the right path or guiding me, and she had a great way of like bringing me back into my body…”

“She was just great fun, and that’s what I loved hearing Barry talking about that.”

“The way she lived her life was so full and she loved her friends so fiercely and her family and she was just the craic and I had a ball with her.”

“She taught me so much in life and as an actor, and she really taught me to trust my gut, her gut was amazing,” she added.