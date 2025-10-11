Sarah McInerney tipped for new RTÉ role after schedule shakeup

Sarah McInerney has been tipped as one of the new permanent presenters of RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

The broadcaster is currently at the helm of Drivetime alongside Cormac Ó hEadhra.

But on Friday, RTÉ announced a major shakeup to Radio 1’s schedule, confirming that Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin would be taking over the 4 – 7pm slot.

In a statement, RTÉ said Sarah and Cormac would continue to be “a regular presence” on the station.

According to the Irish Independent, the broadcaster plans to appoint two permanent hosts for Morning Ireland, replacing Mary Wilson and Áine Lawlor.

It is strongly believed Sarah will secure one of these positions, while Cormac is expected to move to another prominent role.

The new RTÉ Radio 1 weekday schedule, unveiled at 10am yesterday, confirmed that Kieran Cuddihy will leave Newstalk to become the new host of Liveline.

However, controversy quickly followed after Kieran’s planned appearance on The Late Late Show to discuss his new role was abruptly cancelled, with Newstalk issuing legal letters asserting he remains under contract.

The move comes amid the acrimonious exit of Ray D’Arcy from his mid-afternoon slot, following reports of “heated” exchanges and “fractious” meetings.

The presenter suddenly left the station on Thursday, and later slammed RTÉ management for the way they handled his exit.

Ray’s sudden departure forced RTÉ to accelerate its schedule announcement, and insiders have claimed audio director Patricia Monahan had “lost control” of the rollout.

Despite the upheaval, Kieran remains the only genuinely “new” voice in the refreshed line-up.

The other reshuffled names — David McCullagh, Oliver Callan, Louise Duffy, Katie Hannon, and Colm Ó Mongáin — are existing RTÉ presenters taking on new or expanded time slots.

Meanwhile, Newstalk faces its own staffing challenges, as it searches for a new presenter for The Hard Shoulder (4–7pm) following Kieran’s shock departure.

While the station recently recruited Claire Byrne from RTÉ, it has simultaneously lost several key figures to the national broadcaster.

Notably, Patricia Monahan, formerly Newstalk’s managing editor, and Mark Simpson, her former deputy, both now hold senior editorial roles at RTÉ.

“It’s like a reverse takeover by Newstalk,” one RTÉ staff member commented.