Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare snaps from Donegal – as she wishes son a happy birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare snaps from Donegal – as she wishes...

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared some rare snaps from Donegal, as she wished her son a happy 18th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old posted a touching tribute to her eldest child James, and shared photos of her son from over the years.

She captioned the post: “My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming.”

“My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead.”

“Happy birthday my first time voter,” she added. “I love you so. X, Mama.”

SJP’s followers were quick to notice some of the photos she shared were taken in Donegal, where she owns a holiday home with her husband Matthew Broderick.

One follower commented: “Gorgeous! And looks like Donegal making a guest appearance too.”

Sarah Jessica replied: “It’s always making an appearance in our memories! Donegal, much missed! X.”