Saoirse Ruane’s mother shares positive update after surgery

Saoirse Ruane’s mother has shared a positive update on the Toy Show star after her surgery.

The Galway native stole the hearts of the nation following her appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020, with many admiring her strength and bravery.

The young girl told host Ryan Tubridy how she was diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated.

Sadly less than two years after Saoirse appeared on the Toy Show, her parents recently revealed that her cancer has returned.

In an Instagram post on Friday night, Saoirse’s mum Roseanne announced that they had “welcome news” after receiving “some long awaited results” from the surgery.

Sharing a sweet photo of Saoirse, Roseanne penned: “Following a call from our oncologist we learned that Saoirse’s surgery was successful and no further treatment is required, which is the best outcome we could have hoped for.”

“Saoirse wrapped her arms around us with excitement 🥰,” she continued.

“We firmly believe that the constant flow of prayers, relics, candles and masses offered for Saoirse is what helped her through this major surgery and reconstruction 🙏.”

She also revealed that the “real miracle” was that Saoirse’s team who they are “forever indebted to”, decided to go ahead with the surgery.

Adding that they “truly believe” it was the prayers and good wishes of the nation that made it happen and “helped her make such a good recovery.”