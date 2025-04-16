Saoírse Ruane’s mother Roseanna wins praise after emotional Ireland AM interview

Saoírse Ruane’s mother Roseanna Ruane has won praise online for an emotional interview on Ireland AM where she candidly spoke about losing her late daughter.

After capturing the heart of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020, Saoírse passed away in March of last year at the age of 12 after a battle with osteosarcoma, cancer of the bone.

Her mother spoke on the breakfast show on Wednesday morning and shared that when it comes to losing a child, “You really, really don’t understand it unless it happens to you.”

She continued: “There’s a massive void in the house. Like, her wellies are still in the basket where she left them. You open the press – her camogie boots are still there… I can’t take her, delete her bit by bit. Her room is still there as she left it.”

“You live with that every day,” she said, and often asks her husband: “How is she such a big part of her lives and now she’s not here?”

“And then it brings me to ask myself, ‘How did we get out of bed today?’ And, ‘how did we function?’ and, ‘How did we do as much as we do?’ And you get this guilt of living and functioning.”

Roseanna then went on to explain that the family refer to Saoírse’s grave as “a garden” and find it to be “so beautiful.”

They’ve now added a bench for visitors, as well as a letter box for people to leave notes for the family and Saoírse.

Floods of praise were expressed in the comments section of the clip of the interview posted on Ireland AM’s Instagram, with digital creator Kelly Connor writing: “You were so amazing this morning ❤️.”

“…this clip you’re just so amazing and brave. It’s so lovely you have a post box and a seat at the grave ❤️,” wrote influencer Susan McCarthy.

Another Instagram user added: “What a beautiful & heartfelt way to remember Saoirse 🤍✨️💫💞. Sending condolences, comfort, love & strength to you all, Rosanna.”

“Incredible & powerful interview … We visited Saoirse’s Garden and it was so beautiful.Take care and stay strong as saoirse is watching over you all from her heavenly home 💞💞💞.”