Saoirse Ruane’s family asks for prayers as her tumour returns

The family of Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane are asking for prayers, after revealing her tumour has returned.

The Galway native stole the hearts of the nation following her appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020, with many admiring her strength and bravery.

The young girl told host Ryan Tubridy how she was diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated.

Saoirse underwent surgery last summer to remove the tumour for the second time but sadly, it has returned for a third time.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to update her followers, Saoirse’s mum wrote: “9/4/2023 💔 HEARTBROKEN. We have been quiet on here & it hasn’t gone unnoticed! Unfortunately we’ve hit another BUMP in the road 🥹”

“Last Wednesday 5th April we attended Crumlin for Saoírse’s routine review. It’s only 15 weeks since her last scan & although we’re always cautious in the run up to these reviews, we always remain hopeful. Saoírse has been in great health & looks better than ever. She returned to camogie only a month ago & was really enjoying it.”

“When we arrived in Crumlin I knew Ollie was apprehensive but I felt everything was ok.

I said my rosary in the car on route & while Ollie went into the CT scan with her, I continued the prayers as did he.”

“On completion, the radiologist requested we head back over to X-ray for a further chest X-ray. This wasn’t the norm so immediately we were on high alert! We queried the need for this X-ray in our heads not being able to discuss anything around Saoírse to prevent her from worry.”

“I txt ollie asking ‘what’s going on’ to which he replied ‘I don’t know!’ Little did we know our world was about to fall apart ALL OVER AGAIN. The consultant caught my eye through a glass pane & politely asked me into his office on my own.”

“He got straight to the point & even though I held a conversation with him & he showed me great empathy, I felt it all wash over me in disbelief. But there on the screen was her X-ray, staring me in the face, there was no denying this recurrent tumour. Her 3rd to date.”

“To say we’re devastated just doesn’t cover it. She’s been to war so many times, she’s fought so hard, it’s so unfair. Saoírse’s words on hearing this news ‘why me, why is my life so horrible’…🥹”

She continued: “It’s a horrible feeling, that heart wrenching feeling of ‘deja vu’, disbelief, shock, physically wanting to vomit & feeling numb. Comforting her but not being able to protect her breaks us.”

“We travel to Dublin for more scans next week & await our team to come up with a plan for our brave courageous girl 💔 We ask you to please keep Saoírse in your prayers 🙏 The Ruanes x”