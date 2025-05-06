Saoirse Ronan rumoured to follow in Paul Mescal’s footsteps in upcoming project

It has been rumoured that Saoirse Ronan will follow in Paul Mescal’s footsteps in regards to one particular project, after the pair starred alongside each other in 2023’s Foe.

Last week, it was revealed that the Normal People star is set to return to the Irish stage in a production of A Whistle In The Dark in the Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

Before he travels back to his home turf, the actor will make his National Theatre debut in London, in two separate productions: A Whistle In The Dark and Death Of A Salesman.

These productions will be part of the National Theatre co-chief executive Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural programme.

Although specific dates are yet to be confirmed, it will take place sometime in 2027.

After its London run, A Whistle In The Dark will transfer to Ireland’s own National Theatre, The Abbey.

Paul is no stranger to the theatre, as he won the Olivier Award for Best Actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire on London’s West End in 2023 – he then went on to reprise the role when the play took to Broadway.

The 29-year-old made his professional debut at the Gate Theatre in Dublin, where he played Jay Gatsby in an immersive production of The Great Gatsby.

Now there is talk of the Abbey wanting to get Saoirse to star in a production there.

According to an inside source, the Brooklyn star is one of the theatre’s biggest targets.

Saoirse herself also knows her way around the stage, as she starred in a production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible on Broadway.

She then went on to perform in front of a live audience in a reimagining of Macbeth on London’s West End in 2021.

Speaking on making the jump from screen to stage, the now 31-year-old said that “it felt like the first day of school.”

In an interview with The Dinner Party Download in 2016, she said: “I was kind of getting used to this new way of doing things, and I was quite shocked that 10 minutes after we turned up, we were straight into the first act. And we just kept going, then, for a month and a half until we put it onstage.”

