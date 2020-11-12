Saoirse Ronan opens up about filming sex scenes with Kate Winslet

The actresses are starring alongside each other in an upcoming period drama

Saoirse Ronan has opened up about filming sex scenes with Kate Winslet.

The actresses will star alongside each other in an upcoming period drama called Ammonite, where they play star-crossed lovers Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison.

Ahead of the movie’s release on Friday, Saoirse spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her experience shooting the intimate love scenes.

“I’ve been very lucky that I’ve never felt overly nervous doing sex scenes,” the Irish actress admitted.

“To me, they’re so completely technical. It’s not like a kissing scene, where you’re actually kissing someone. It’s purely technical and choreographed,” she explained.

“I’ve just always sort of seen it as that, which I think is probably a good way to go about it.

“In terms of a sex scene between two women, the two of us naturally took the lead. We know what we like, really, and we could have an open conversation about that.

“We talked through the progression from one sex scene into the next and how the characters needed to take it a step further each time.”

The 26-year-old added: “But definitely, being able to lead the conversation and take it in the direction we felt comfortable with was wonderful.”

“And it was fun! It was really fun to go, ‘Well, what about this? And what if you do that?’ I think that was a new experience for both of us.”

The film was set for its’ world premiere in Cannes earlier this year, before the coronavirus pandemic caused the famous film festival to be cancelled.

Ammonite is set for theatre release in the US this Friday, November 13.