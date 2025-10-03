Samantha Mumba reveals why she has no interest in Dancing With The Stars

Samantha Mumba has revealed why she has no interest in appearing on Dancing With The Stars, despite being approached in the past.

The popular RTÉ show will return in January with Oti Mabuse as a brand new Head Judge.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the 42-year-old shared why competing on the show has never appealed to her.

She said: “I don’t have ballroom experience, so I would be an absolute fraud as a judge. I think people should stay in their lane, and I stay in mine.

”I am absolutely fine with not being considered. I am very laid back at this point. Whatever comes to me comes to me.”

Although Samantha was based in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter, she said that wasn’t the reason she turned down the opportunity to take to the dancefloor.

She explained, “Honestly, I love being home, and I am home for a month or longer at a time.

“My daughter loves being at home as well. Ballroom dancing just isn’t my jam. It has never appealed to me. It was an immediate no.”

“I love ShinAwil, who makes the show; they are one of my favourite production companies. I love the shows they do, and they do a beautiful job on it. It is just not for me.”

While the ballroom remains off-limits, she’s clearly happy carving out her own path and enjoying precious time with her family away from the sequins and spotlights.