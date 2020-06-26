Sally Rooney signs up for new 12-part-series following the success of Normal People

The author is now getting her first novel adapted into a TV show

Sally Rooney signs up for new 12-part-series following the success of Normal...

Hulu and BBC have snapped up Sally Rooney’s first novel Conversations with Friends to adapt it into a 12-part-series.

Following the major success of Normal People, this will be the author’s second book to TV adaptation.

Lenny Abrahamson will direct Conversations with Friends, and Alice Birch will be the lead writer.

The novel follows 21-year-old student Francis and her best friend and former girlfriend Bobbi as they enter an unexpected and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple.

Vice president of content at Hulu, Beatrice Springborn, confirmed the news – stating that they are honoured to work with Sally Rooney again.

“Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories,” she said.

“After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honoured to do the same with Conversations with Friends.”

“We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration,” she added.

Executive producer Ed Guiney said that he was delighted to be partnering with an “inspiring and very talented team.”

