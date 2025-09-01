Sabrina Carpenter addresses backlash ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan received after their break up

Sabrina Carpenter has addressed the backlash her Irish ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan received after their break up.

The former couple split last December, after a year of dating on-and-off.

At the time, Barry was forced to release a statement online, after he was viscously trolled by fans of the pop singer.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, he wrote: “I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond too [sic].”

“I have to respond now because it’s gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”

During an interview with Gayle King on CBS to promote her new album, Sabrina was asked if she felt bad over the backlash Barry received.

The Manchild singer replied: “I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships that I write songs…”

“Most of the times they have been pretty flattered when they get a song about them, good or bad. I think they’re just excited to get a shoutout.”

Sabrina continued: “I’m not scared of men in that sense… I think I’ll attract exactly who I’m supposed to attract.”

The singer also shared why she will never confirm or deny if a song is written about a certain ex.

“I just wouldn’t say,” she said. “It’s more fun to picture the person in their head than the person I picture in my head I think.”

Sabrina and Barry were first linked in December 2023, before going public with their romance at the Met Gala in May 2024.

Months later, it was reported that the couple’s relationship was “on-and-off” before they ultimately split from good in December 2024.

While their split was subject to plenty of speculation, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were simply “at different places in their lives”.