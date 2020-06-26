Rylan Clark-Neal admits watching Brian Dowling on Big Brother made him realise ‘being gay isn’t a bad thing’

The TV presenter said Brian's appearance on Big Brother had a big impact on him

Rylan Clark-Neal has admitted watching Brian Dowling on Big Brother as a young teen made him realise “being gay isn’t a bad thing”.

During the final episode of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever on Thursday night, the presenter spoke to co-host Davina McCall about it being a “moment for him.”

“For me being 13, 14, thinking I was gay – knowing I was gay at that time – seeing someone like Brian who was an adult going through the same thing, it was a bit of a moment for me,” he confessed.

Big Brother has always been proud to include housemates from all walks of life, and we hope we've challenged a few attitudes along the way. It warms our hearts to hear @Rylan talk about how the show helped him. 🏳️‍🌈❤ #BBUK pic.twitter.com/zXGBptyO0j — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 25, 2020

“Oh okay, it’s alright for him and people like him for that, so maybe being gay isn’t a bad thing or a terrible thing,” he continued.

“The amount of people who would say, ‘I don’t like gay people but he seems funny.’ It’s things like that is the start of people changing their mind set.”

“I think it was a massive deal,” the 31-year-old admitted.

Davina then described Brian’s participation in the show as a “big one in terms of LGBTQ rights.”

“He was very nervous about doing the show and coming out properly, not just to his friends and family but to the nation and would he be accepted? This was what was so beautiful,” she said.

“The whole of Britain took him under their wing and crowned him the winner. I think that was amazing for Brian. His entire world expanded.”

Viewers of last night’s show took to Twitter to praise Brian Dowling, saying the star “paved the way” for many members of the LGBT community.

Brian Dowling, not only – WAS Big Brother – he still IS Big Brother. He was a glorious champion, of not only a television show, but of a shift in public thinking of LGBT people. He was a gamechanger. He paved the way. Any retrospective show that ignores that history is foolish. — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) June 26, 2020

Brian Dowling, Queer as Folk, Nadia Almada, New Labour (not necessarily in that order!) had the most profound effect on me growing up as a young gay man. #BBUK led the way putting diverse people into our lives! — Daniel Edwards (@MrDanielEdwards) June 25, 2020

The news comes after Brian recently slammed Big Brother bosses for not checking up on him, after he was brutally fired as she show’s presenter in 2013.

The Kildare native rose to fame in the early 2000s when he won two versions of the Channel 4 series – and he later went on to host the show in 2011.

After Davina McCall stepped down as the show’s original host, Brian presented Big Brother for two years, before he was brutally axed and replaced by Emma Willis in 2013.

