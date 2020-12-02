Ryan Tubridy ‘very excited’ about Dolly Parton’s upcoming appearance on The Late Late Show

The country music star will appear on the show very soon

Ryan Tubridy has admitted he’s “very excited” about Dolly Parton’s upcoming appearance on The Late Late Show.

On December 11, the RTÉ star will be joined by country music legend Dolly Parton for a star-studded Late Late Show Country Christmas Special.

RTÉ confirmed the news when they released their Christmas schedule this morning, and Ryan reacted to the announcement on his RTÉ Radio 1 show.

He said: “Dolly Parton will be on The Late Late Show, this is big for us because she is somebody we have wanted to have on for a long time.”

“She will on December 11 because we are just going to revolve the show around her and do a seasonal country Christmas special Late Late Show.”

“So I am very excited for Dolly Parton because of what she does for children and books and her resilience, it is just amazing.

“And her story is amazing and voice is amazing, and her talent is extraordinary.”

Ryan also revealed some of the guests for this week’s show, before the full line-up is announced on Thursday.

“This Friday is all about Sharon Shannon, incidentally, and we will have Michael D Higgins, we will have Adam Clayton from U2 among others,” he said.

“It’s going to be a Mardi Gras for Sharon who is one of the greats in showbiz.”