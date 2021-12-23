Ryan Tubridy to self-isolate over Christmas after being named a close contact of someone with Covid-19

Ryan Tubridy will be self-isolating over the Christmas, after he was named a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

The Irish presenter was missing from his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, with comedian Oliver Callan standing in for him instead.

Explaining the last minute host change, Oliver said: “You weren’t expecting it but neither was I, I can tell you that.”

“It is the last day of school officially on the Tubridy Show and your headmaster or ringmaster Ryan was looking forward to being here to bring yous all towards the Crimbo.”

“Only he joins the tens of thousands of unlucky punters out there who have been pinged as close contacts. That means you don’t come to work so I’m here in his stead and it’s very widely common, you may not have Covid but the HSE send you the message.”

“They say ‘Someone who you may or may not know, you are a close contact with that person who has tested positive’. So Ryan is now a member of that growing, gigantic community who have had their Christmasses upended all of a sudden.”