Ryan Tubridy slams Covid rule breakers – as Ireland moves to Level 3 restrictions

Ryan Tubridy has slammed Covid rule breakers, ahead of Ireland moving to Level 3 restrictions from midnight tonight.

On Monday night, Taoiseach Michael Martin confirmed the entire country will move into Level 3 lockdown restrictions due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

NPHET had advised the country to move to a full Level 5 lockdown, but the Government decided to go against their advice.

Speaking about the current situation, Ryan said: “It’s no longer up to the Government or NPHET or the HSE, it’s up to you, it’s up to me now.”

“You just get the sense, we’re on our own. We’ve got to get going and think about what’s happening inside the four walls of your own room where you are listening to this morning because if you don’t fix it, I reckon Level 5 is the sound of the footsteps behind you.”

“That’s what’s next, that is what we have now. You want to celebrate your GAA result? Go ahead. You want to march down Grafton Street with no mask? Off you go.”

“Because you guys are putting the rest of us into a very difficult situation when it comes to the Level 5 thing. It’s stark, but that’s the fallout from the last 24 hours.”

Ryan also said it’s “extraordinary” to see the tension between NPHET and the Government.

“It is extraordinary to see mummy and daddy fighting,” he continued. “They had such a great relationship there for so long. They just came off it a bit last night.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar appeared on Claire Byrne Live last night, to discuss why the Government went against NPHET’s advise.

Speaking about the show, Ryan said: “Claire Byrne did a great job on her show last night, but you got the sense that the relationship between NPHET and the Government wasn’t as beautiful as it was once upon a time…”

“As Alison O’Connor said rightly on the programme last night, polarised is not where you want to be in the middle of a pandemic. So we shall wait and see.”

