The RTÉ presenter described Biden as "warm and decent"

Ryan Tubridy shares ‘thoughtful’ letter he received from US president-elect Joe Biden

Ryan Tubridy has shared a “thoughtful” letter he received from US president-elect Joe Biden.

Following a brutal race against Donald Trump, Biden was elected as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday, receiving the most votes in U.S. history.

Biden previously served as vice president to Barack Obama from 2009 until 2017, during which time he sent a sweet message to the Late Late Show host.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to share the letter, Ryan wrote: “A thoughtful letter from President-elect Biden, a courteous, warm and decent person (whatever your politics!) 🇺🇸🇮🇪”

The letter, dated back to 2016, reads: “Ryan, Ryan Ryan – Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

“A hundred thousand thank yous. Your introduction was really generous but greatly appreciated.”

Biden described the discussion he and Ryan had as “a great honour”, adding: “I believe what I said – our shared values are exactly what the world need.

“Keep up the great work and I look forward to seeing you again,” he wrote, before signing off.