Ryan Tubridy shares reassuring message for Leaving Cert students on results day

The TV presenter has admitted he had "no idea" what he wanted to do as a teenager

Ryan Tubridy has shared a reassuring message for Leaving Certificate students on results day.

Over 60,000 students will receive their results today, after sitting the state examinations back in June.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the Late Late Show presenter posted a photo of himself as an 18-year-old.

Ryan captioned the post: “A rare photo of 18-year-old me. While I’m ‘morto’ posting it, I wanted to stand in solidarity with Leaving Cert students today!”

“I had NO idea what I wanted to do or where I was going to go so… Hold tight, the Fates are mischievous but kind,” he wrote.

The 48-year-old accompanied his post with the song It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over by Lenny Kravitz.