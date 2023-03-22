Ryan Tubridy ‘set for major pay decrease’ after stepping down as host of The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy could be set for a major pay decrease after stepping down as host of The Late Late Show.

The presenter announced his shock departure from the RTÉ chat show last week, after fourteen years as host.

The broadcaster, who will host his final Late Late Show on May 26, will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.

An insider has since told the Irish Mirror that Ryan, who earns a whopping €440,000 as a contractor through his company Tuttle Productions Ltd, could be set to earn a lot less going forward.

However, the popular presenter could maintain his six figure salary as a contractor if he continues to work with RTÉ on other TV projects – which he has already teased.

The insider said: “If he only went back to doing radio, he would lose significantly.”

“His salary would be halved anyway but if he ends up fashioning a contract whereby he does, say some television, maybe history programmes, books programmes, the things that he’s interested in, they might fashion a contract with him that way if they figure he will still draw an audience for other kinds of programming.”

Just last month, RTÉ published the fees earned by its ten highest-paid presenters in 2020 and 2021.

Once again, Ryan topped the list with earnings of just over €900k between 2020 and 2021.

According to the latest figures, the Late Late Show host was paid €466,250 in 2020, and €440,000 in 2021.

The figures were a stark contrast to the €495k the presenter was paid in 2019, meaning his annual salary has reduced by €55k since then.

Joe Duffy was named the second highest-paid presenter with a salary of €351,000 in 2021.

The Liveline host earned €392,494 in 2019, meaning he’s also taken a significant pay cut.

Claire Byrne, who is hotly tipped to replace Ryan on The Late Late Show, landed in third place, as she earned a whopping €350k in 2021.

This is €100,000 more than what she earned in 2019.

Ray D’Arcy was fourth on the list with an annual wage of €305,000, which is €145k less than what he earned in 2019.

Miriam O’Callaghan, who has taken herself out of the running for The Late Late Show, was named the fifth highest-paid presenter with an annual salary of €263,500.

This is €56,500 less than the €320k she earned in 2019.

Sixth on the list was Brendan O’Connor, who saw his pay increase to €245,004 in 2021, compared to the €220k he took home in 2019.