Ryan Tubridy reveals this week’s Late Late Show will be ‘difficult’ to watch

Ryan Tubridy has revealed this week’s Late Late Show will be “difficult” to watch.

Friday’s episode will be dedicated to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and will encourage viewers to donate to The Irish Red Cross fundraising appeal.

Ryan will speak to Ukrainians living in Ireland about their concerns and worries for their families who are still in Ukraine, and Taoiseach Michaél Martin will also appear on the show to discuss the situation.

Tonight’s #LateLate is dedicated to the @irishredcross fundraising appeal for #Ukraine 🇺🇦🙏🏼 Tune in from 9:35pm. pic.twitter.com/YDLCPt12MK — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 4, 2022

Speaking on his Instagram Story this morning, Ryan said: “We’re putting the finishing touches to our Late Late Show for tonight.”

“We’re going to raise, we hope, a lot of money for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Watching the news last night, it’s grim. So tonight the programme will be difficult at times.”

“We’ll have lots of Ukrainian voices there. It’ll be reflective, hopefully informative, but most importantly it’ll make a lot of money for the right reasons and we hope you’ll join us.”

On tonight’s show, Dublin band Aslan will be performing in support of the fundraiser, as will singer/songwriter Róisín Murphy – who has postponed two dates in Russia.

Hollywood actor Alan Cumming will also be on the show to share his thoughts on the current situation.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, March 4th at 9:35pm.