Ryan Tubridy reveals they’re ALREADY planning this year’s Late Late Toy Show

The production team has already set a date

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the Late Late Show team is already planning this year’s Toy Show.

Less than two months after the Toy Show aired in November 2020, the production team has set a date for the 2021 programme.

Taking to Instagram today, Ryan shared a photo of a large wall planner.

The planner appeared completely blank, except for a small piece of tinsel stuck to Friday, the 26th of November.

The TV presenter captioned the post: “Our 2021 planner arrived. Only one certainty! Tinsel marks the spot. 😂🎄.”

Last year’s Toy Show was dubbed the “best ever”, despite the lack of a studio audience.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan and the Toy Show team put on an incredible show – while respecting social distancing measures.

The programme was widely praised on social media as celebrities like Dermot Kennedy made an appearance, and viewers were particularly delighted over the moment Ryan accidentally swore live on air.

Six-year-old Adam King has also gained celebrity status since he appeared on the show last year.

The Cork native, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation when he offered Ryan his handmade ‘Hug For U’ heart.

His adorable ‘virtual hug’ sign is now being used to mark National Hugging Day (January 21).

Tonight, the sign will light up buildings and monuments in Dublin, Cork and Waterford – encouraging people to send a virtual hug to someone they care about.

Adam’s ‘Hug For U’ heart was also made into a postmark by An Post in December, which was applied to millions of letters in the run up to Christmas.