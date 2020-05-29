Ryan Tubridy reveals the sweet gift he received from his daughters on his birthday

Ryan Tubridy reveals the sweet gift he received from his daughters on...

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the sweet gift he received from his daughters on his birthday this week.

The RTÉ star turned 47 on Thursday, and spent the day at Aras an Uachtarain interviewing President Michael D. Higgins for tonight’s Late Late Show.

Speaking about his birthday on RTÉ Radio 1, Ryan praised his daughters Ella and Julia for gifting him a special shelf to hold his precious vinyl records.

“Actually the girls gave me a lovely gift last night between the cake and the candles,” he said.

“I was treated like a Lord. It was a shelf that you put together for my vinyl albums because they felt they might be a bit cluttered there so they boxed up perfectly.”

“What a lovely gift. I was as happy as a lark.”

Speaking about interviewing the President, Ryan said: “I nearly melted yesterday on the ground of Aras an Uachtarain. I was up visiting President Higgins to interview for the last Late Late Show of the season tonight.”

“He very kindly invited us up to do the interview in a very special part of the grounds where the plough and the stars sculpture is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy) on May 28, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

“In the grounds, if you haven’t been there I can tell you they’re absolutely beautiful and they’re well kept and they’re loved.”

“It was quite magical yesterday for whatever reason, it was the time of day, it was the weather. It was my birthday. I was feeling very special. It was just a very gorgeous experience.”

Check out the full line-up for tonight’s Late Late Show here.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.