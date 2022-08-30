Ryan Tubridy reveals the REAL reason he quit Twitter

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the real reason he quit Twitter.

The Late Late Show host left the social media platform in August 2011, tweeting a farewell to his followers: “Dear Twitter, this is my last tweet. It’s been lots of fun but I must leave. No drama, just not enough time. Thanks and take care. #goodbye.”

The Ryan Tubridy Show and The Late Late Show still have dedicated Twitter accounts with 53.2K and 238.1K followers respectively.

Speaking on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, Ryan admitted: “I was on [Twitter] for a while, and when I was on it, I’d finish The Late Late Show and I’d go out and be having a beer afterwards and I’d be going through it [reading] ‘You’re this, that and the other’ – and [thinking] ‘why am I looking at this?'”

“My daughter turned around to me at one stage when I was on the phone, and I was a little bit addicted to Twitter because it’s easy to be; She was about 14 or 15 [at the time], smart girl as she is, and she said ‘I can’t believe you’re on the phone again.'”

“When your teenage daughter says ‘You’re on the phone again’, you’re in trouble – and I was in trouble,” Ryan candidly explained.

Ryan continued: “I was going to the pub to meet my brothers, as I do, and I was walking in and I sent one last tweet, and I said ‘Listen everybody, it’s been lovely – but I’m out.'”

“It wasn’t about being bullied off it, people have this story that I was bullied off Twitter – I wasn’t at all. I’m much stronger than that in the sense that I wouldn’t give them the satisfaction of that.”

“I will say, it was actually [my daughter] that said ‘You’re on the phone again’, so I said ‘Good luck everybody, goodbye’ and with that I left and I had made one of the greatest decisions of my working and, dare I say, my private life,” he admitted.

“I was looking for more attention, I didn’t need it – [I’ve] got a chat show, [I’ve] got a radio show – what the hell [more] do you need?”

Ryan continued: “[Twitter]’s so mean and I feel so sorry for people who are in the public eye who are on it, because I don’t think it’s going to do anything for you.”

After five years off Twitter, Ryan joined Instagram in 2016, which he thinks is incredibly tame in comparison.