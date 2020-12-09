Ryan Tubridy reveals the line-up for The Late Late Show’s country music special

The star-studded show will take place on Friday, December 11

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the line-up for The Late Late Show’s Country Christmas Special.

The star-studded show will take place on December 11, with the popular presenter previously sharing his excitement that country music legend Dolly Parton would be making an appearance.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One Show, the father-of-two told listeners: “We’re going to make it a big Country Special with all our friends. I just think it’s going to be absolutely gorgeous.

“If you want a country music special in your own room this Friday night, you don’t need to be streaming anything.”

“Just put on the television and you’ll see Dolly, Úna Healy, Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Margo O’Donnell, The Three Amigos, Philomena Begley and Sandy Kelly.

“They’re such a good bunch of people and so much fun. I think you’ll really enjoy it, so stayed tuned,” Ryan added.

The host previously admitted he was “very excited” to have Dolly on the show, revealing: “Dolly Parton will be on The Late Late Show, this is big for us because she is somebody we have wanted to have on for a long time.”

“She will on December 11 because we are just going to revolve the show around her and do a seasonal country Christmas special Late Late Show.”

“So I am very excited for Dolly Parton because of what she does for children and books and her resilience, it is just amazing.

“And her story is amazing and voice is amazing, and her talent is extraordinary.”

The Late Late Show’s Country Christmas Special airs on RTÉ One on Friday, December 11 at 9:35pm.