Ryan Tubridy reveals the incredible amount of money donated on The Late Late Show’s Busk for Simon

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the incredible amount of money donated on The Late Late Show’s Busk for the Simon Community.

On Friday night, Glen Hansard brought his annual Christmas Eve busk to the RTÉ studios, to raise money for Ireland’s homeless.

The Irish singer was joined by a host of famous faces on the night, including U2, Imelda May, Hozier and Shane MacGowen.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One show this morning, Ryan shared the total amount that was raised by the people of Ireland on the night, thanking Irish people for their generosity.

The presenter told listeners: “Just when you thought you couldn’t ask again [for more donations], we just had one more go with the Simon Community.

“The busk had to be cancelled, and we invited the artists in for Friday night’s show. And just to let you know, that sum total from Friday alone was €1.5million.

“I don’t know where you get it from… I think Irish people have this innate sense of helping people who are just out of luck.

“But I did want to say thank you… To you, the Irish people, to those who call Ireland home, thank you. In the middle of the darkness, in the middle of the madness, to consistently and always come good is just remarkable.”

So how did @Glen_Hansard come up with the idea for the traditional Christmas Eve busk for @SimonCommunity ten years ago? This sounds like a real bit of Christmas magic. 🤩🎄✨

#LateLate #SupportSimon pic.twitter.com/BquWHndwtS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 18, 2020

Friday’s star-studded guest list also included John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Danny O’Reilly, Roisin O, Declan O’Rourke, Lisa O’Neill, and Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan.

Host Ryan also interviewed special guest Philip Powell, who was staying in a hostel when he struck up a friendship with Glen and became a staple performer at the Grafton Street busk.

Philip also spoke about his experiences of being homeless on and off for two decades.