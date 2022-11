Ryan Tubridy has revealed the first guest for the next episode of The Late Late Show.

At the end of Friday night’s show, the presenter confirmed that former Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill will be on the show on Friday, November 11.

The rest of the line-up will be announced in the coming days.

It comes after the show’s Taking Care Of Business Special, which aired on Friday night.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Fridays at 9:35pm.