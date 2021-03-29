Ryan Tubridy reveals Late Late Show viewers have donated nearly €20million since last March

"There's a lot of kindness out there that gets lost in the noise of the angry..."

Ryan Tubridy has revealed Late Late Show viewers have donated nearly €20million to charity since the beginning on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish presenter thanked viewers for their generosity following Friday night’s show in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, which raised over €3million for the charity.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, he said: “It was one of those programmes… I don’t know if I can explain to you the atmosphere in the studio on Friday night.”

“It was so emotional and so glorious and joyful despite the obvious sense of sadness that comes with the story of cancer. But, the money kept rolling in.”

“[We] keep hearing this: ‘People are fed up’. And yet, they keep giving. It is astounding.”

“Since this pandemic, the viewers of the Late Late Show have… I imagine lots of you listening watch the programme… We’re now touching nearly €20 million. Imagine that, from people at home who should be fed up to the point that they couldn’t be bothered donating to charity, or can’t afford to donate to charity.”

“I got some gorgeous messages on Instagram from people over the weekend who said, ‘Look, I’m going to have less in my shopping basket this week because I had to donate €25 on Friday night, and I’ll be less something in my kitchen cupboard, essentially’. That blew my mind, that level of kindness and altruism.”

“The Irish Cancer Society people were on to us over the weekend. They are saying: ‘You need to know how much this means. You need to know what this is going to do. Those incredible night nurses, the funding of those buses that travel around the country bringing people to appointments – you need to know’. So, I’m passing this on.”

“I’m passing you on the gratitude and I’m passing you on the information that all those €25 and €10 and for the people who said, ‘Yeah, I’ll be down a couple of things this weekend’ – you have made a sacrifice that will actually go to good, and make a difference.”

“So, be aware of that. We are grateful as a programme as well, all the people who pulled that show together, and everyone who took part,” Ryan added.

“There’s a lot of kindness out there that gets lost in the noise of the angry.”

On Friday night’s show, Westlife star Shane Filan opened up about losing both his parents to cancer, and revealed how the Irish Cancer Society provides support for patients and families.

Pop twins Jedward also shaved their famous quiffs to raise money for the charity, in honour of their late mum Susanna – who died following a battle with cancer in 2019.