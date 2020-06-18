Ryan Tubridy reveals his ‘most embarrassing encounter’ with a world famous celebrity

The broadcaster admitted he's "not proud of that moment"

Ryan Tubridy has revealed his “most embarrassing encounter” with a famous person.

The 47-year-old is a huge fan of Paul McCartney, and previously met the Beatles singer – but he doesn’t have fond memories of their encounter.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, Ryan told listeners that it was Paul’s 78th birthday today – and he spoke about their awkward exchange.

“It’s Paul McCartney’s birthday today he’s 78. I don’t know if you know, but I am a fan of Paul McCartney,” he said.

“Probably one of my most embarrassing encounters with a famous person was meeting him, which I did.”

The Late Late Show host explained that he had just finished his lunch when he met the singer-songwriter, and they took a photo together.

“Got a picture with him thanks to John Clarke, former head of 2fm, who had the camera – and McCartney did not want the picture taken but I insisted.”

“The picture itself is an embarrassment, it’s a stain on my character which I have at home but I don’t put it up because it’s so awful.”

Ryan then confessed that he might post the embarrassing picture on Instagram to mark Paul’s birthday.

“I may share it on Instagram later on because I feel like I should publicly accept my shame and it might help take it away but I was star struck and I was reduced to a gibbering wreck when I met the man,” he laughed.

“I’m not proud of that moment but I just can’t help myself.”

