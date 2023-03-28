Ryan Tubridy reveals he’s taking a break from his RTÉ Radio 1 show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed he’s taking a break from his RTÉ Radio 1 show.

The popular presenter, who recently announced he will be stepping down as the host of The Late Late Show after this season, shared the news with his listeners on Tuesday.

He said: “I’ve got lots of TV things and bits and pieces to be doing in the next few days so I won’t be here, and next week I’ll be on a bit of a midterm break, but I’ll be back in for TV again. So the lads will look after you between now and then.”

Ryan continued: “In the meantime, thanks to everyone for putting it all together. I’ll see you Monday week.

“My last ever [Late Late Show] country special is on this Friday which I am excited about, to see everybody. It’s all go. Mind yourselves and see you on the other side.”

Ryan presents his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.

