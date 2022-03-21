Ryan Tubridy reveals he’s been ‘under the weather’ since last week

Ryan Tubridy has revealed he’s been “under the weather” since last week.

The Irish presenter said he wasn’t feeling “100%” on Thursday night when he hosted the Late Late Show’s St. Patrick’s Day special, but insisted he doesn’t have Covid-19.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Monday morning, Ryan said: “[I’ve been] strangely under the weather the last few days because of a chesty thing that’s doing the rounds.”

“I antigen tested my way through it all and I’m all good by the way otherwise I wouldn’t be here would I?” he asked.

“Equally GP-wise I was told, ‘Yeah just take paracetamol and drink water and Piriton if you need it’. So I said, ‘Alright fair enough, I’ll keep rocking on’.”

The 48-year-old said he still had a fun long weekend, “but I was just a little bit under the weather the last few days but with that in mind I kept going.”

He continued: “I went to the match, watched Ireland play and win the triple crown against Scotland on Saturday which was terrific. But home early, that was the key to it on all of the evenings.”

“And we had great fun on the Late Late Show on Thursday night and really enjoyed the company of everyone there. I thought Kellie Harrington was particularly knockout. She started singing Grace and that was utterly unexpected and unplanned and very welcome.”

“And then I was watching the rugby again yesterday and they won the whole thing so it was a good weekend in sport.”

“I was kind of down an engine really. Even on the Late Late night I wasn’t feeling 100 per cent but we kept flying through it,” Ryan said.

“It’s not Covid. It’s just some other thing that’s doing the rounds. Half the country have Covid and half the country have this thing.”