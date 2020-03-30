Ryan Tubridy reveals he has tested positive for COVID-19

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The RTÉ presenter has been at home self-isolating after getting his diagnosis.

Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1. While plans for this Friday’s Late Late Show will be announced by RTÉ One in the coming days.

In a statement, Ryan said: “Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

“While I’ve been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place. I look forward to being back to work really soon.”

In a statement, RTÉ added: “Ryan is doing well at home and hopes to be back at work soon.”

Last week TV star Miriam O’Callaghan made history by being the first woman to host the Late Late Show.