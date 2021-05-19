Ryan Tubridy promises next season of The Late Late Show will be ‘bigger and better’

There are only two more episodes left in the current season

Ryan Tubridy promises next season of The Late Late Show will be...

Ryan Tubridy has promised the next season of The Late Late Show will be “bigger, brighter and better”.

The current season will conclude with its’ final episode on Friday, May 28.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One show on Wednesday morning, the Irish presenter said: “I think, and I really believe it, that come September, we’re going to be back in a different ballgame.”

“I mean, we’re already planning our Late Late Show for September, and I think it’s already beginning to feel like another programme – and a whole other ballgame entirely in terms of what it’s going to be.”

“The last, you know, two seasons have been just dominated by one story, and we look forward to kind of closing the chapter on that in two weeks’ time and saying, ‘That’s what that was’.”

“It was tough and like everyone else, you get through it and you try to put the best face forward and the best face out and keep the show on the road, which we did.”

“But, I also think then you should have to say, ‘Right, what’s next?’ That’s what President Bartlet always asks – ‘What’s next?’ And what’s next is bigger, brighter, better and [a] post-pandemic buzzy return in September.”

“So, I’m already excited about the first show back – that’s how good it’s going to be. And that’s a promise,” he added.

The Late Late Show continues this Friday, May 21 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.