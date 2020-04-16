Ryan Tubridy plans to read bedtime stories to raise money for charity

Ryan Tubridy has revealed his plans to raise much needed funds for the The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC).

The presenter is a huge bookworm, and plans to read bedtime stories to his fans on Instagram in order to raise money.

Yesterday, Ryan decided to share a bedtime story that he and his daughter wrote together, which was enjoyed by his followers.

Speaking on his show, Ryan said: “I also did a storytime on Instagram yesterday on a Jellybaby, that’s there if you want to have a listen to it.”

Inspired by the success of his storytime, Ryan has decided to do another one on Monday, but this time it will be in aid of the ISPCC.

“That’s gone down well so I might do another one next week but this time I’ll do it for the ISPCC and I’m thinking maybe Monday at five,” Ryan said.

“That’s my plan for the moment.”

He added: “But I said I would give it a go and see. I did the story and it was lovely.”

Sharing more details of his Jellybaby story, Ryan said: “It was co-written with my young daughter some time ago and I appreciate her for letting me share that.”

“And it went down well, strangely not just with kids but of people of a different vintage who said it was actually quite nice at the end of the day.”

“We will raise a bit of money for the ISPCC if we can.”

