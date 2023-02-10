Ryan Tubridy officiates vow renewal on Late Late Show Valentine’s special

Ryan Tubridy officiated a vow renewal on The Late Late Show Valentine’s special.

Audience members Vera and John stole the audience’s hearts with their sweet love story.

The couple, who are 81 and 82-years-old respectively, have been married for 56 years.

Live on Friday night’s The Late Late Show Valentine’s special, Ryan officiated their vow renewal.

Six of Vera and John’s seven children, and their grandchildren made an appearance on the show.

The couple were serenaded with a trio of violins, and Vera was gifted a bouquet of flowers – which she later tossed into the audience.

Vera and John then shared their second first dance to (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher by Jackie Wilson.

All their Kids and Grandkids being there.

Them walking the Camino hand in hand.

The Late Late Show viewers took to Twitter to react to John and Vera’s vow renewal.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ah stop! I’m sobbing. Love this couple. 😭😭 They are so adorable and in love. 💖,” while a second said: “Find a man who looks at you like John looks at Vera or forget about it.”

A third wrote: “This has hit me right in the feels. And I’m a cynic at heart. How lovely. Congrats again John and Vera. ❤️.”