Ryan Tubridy meets Michael D. Higgins’ new puppy ahead of Late Late Show interview

The President welcomed a new Bernese Mountain pup last month

Ryan Tubridy has met Michael D. Higgins’ new puppy, Misneach.

The presenter arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin earlier today to interview the President of Ireland for Friday night’s Late Late Show.

Sharing snaps to his Instagram Stories today after the interview, Ryan said: “So that went very well. A lovely interview with the President, who’s in great form, loads of ideas and loads of thoughts…”

“This is what everyone wanted to know, ‘What is the new puppy like?’ Apparently quite lively, quite bold and great fun.”

Michael D. got his new Bernese Mountain pup last month, following the death of his beloved pooch Síoda.

The dog’s name ‘Misneach’ is the Irish word for courage, and has become a companion for the President’s other dog Bród.

Ryan will interview Michael D. Higgins on The Late Late Show this Friday ahead of his 80th birthday, which falls on Sunday.

