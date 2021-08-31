Ryan Tubridy makes his TikTok debut ahead of the return of The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy makes his TikTok debut ahead of the return of The...

Ryan Tubridy has made his TikTok debut ahead of the return of The Late Late Show.

The popular presenter will return to our screens this Friday, September 3 to host the RTÉ chat show.

On Tuesday morning, the 48-year-old took part in a viral TikTok trend on an account made for the show called @latelaterte.

Dancing along to the ‘questions I get asked’ trend, Ryan was asked: “Aren’t you too old to be on TikTok?” to which he replied: “YES!!”

The Dublin native was then asked: “Are you busy this Friday night?”, and he replied: “YES. The Late Late Show is back.”

Finally, the RTÉ star was asked: “Can I have a ticket to the Late Late Toy Show?” and he replied: “NO!”

It comes after Ryan confirmed there would be a live audience for the show for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the news with his RTÉ Radio 1 listeners, he said: “We have a very, very small audience for the first time in… What was it? Forty-nine shows we did straight without an audience?”

“We’re going to have about… Everything, everything is being done to the letter of the law in terms of guidelines and what we can and cannot do. So, I think we have about… We normally would have 200 people there; I think we’re going to have an audience of 28.”

“Now, that to me is a whole lot better than an audience of nothing. So, I’ll take 28 because as a show-off that loves attention, that’ll do me fine! I’ll be able to bounce out. The alternative is like playing squash with a flat ball… This is much better.” “It’s a start. And we always said that we’ll only return with an audience when everyone else can have an audience so if you can have a little audience the way you have in theatres whatever, we’ll do it that way. And then, when it goes bigger and bigger, we’ll go bigger and bigger.” “So, that’s a good start. And then I’ll start telling you about the guests during the week because they’re terrific,” Ryan teased. The Late Late Show returns on Friday, September 3 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.