Ryan Tubridy jets to London amid rumours of a new job

Ryan Tubridy has jetted to London, amid rumours of a new job.

The former Late Late Show host lost his RTÉ Radio 1 show last month, following the payments scandal.

It was later reported that the popular presenter had been approached by bosses of UK programme GB News to discuss a role with the station.

An industry insider told The Irish Sun: “Even if Ryan Tubridy doesn’t sign with GB News, it will certainly pique interest from other UK broadcasters, that they should be taking a look at Tubs too.”

Amid the speculation, Ryan took to his Instagram on Monday to share snaps of him enjoying a trip to London. In one video, the broadcaster said: “Greetings from London town. It is very beautiful, it is 24 degrees. And I’m excited because I’m about to go into one of my all-time favourite book shops in the world.”

Ryan later shared a video of him heading into Shake Shack, which he described as one of his “favourite burger joints in the world”. He also shared a video of him outside “The Tintin Shop”, which he dubbed a “hidden gem”. It comes after Ryan was offered a big money deal to host a two-hour show on Classic Hits Radio. Station boss Kevin Brannigan wants the presenter to front their 9am – 11am slot, and said they will match the €170,000 offer he had from RTÉ before he was axed. He told The Irish Sun: “We want to give Ryan Tubridy fans the option of turning the dial at 9am and hearing Ryan again. It’s been a while but we know our listeners would love him. It’s a very good fit — Ryan Tubridy and Classic Hits Radio.” “It’s very rare you get an opportunity like this. And if Ryan Tubridy isn’t ­popular, why has he been on the cover of every newspaper for the past three months?” Mr Brannigan also said he would have no problem negotiating a deal with Ryan’s agent Noel Kelly. “It looks to me like Noel’s only crime is that he was a better negotiator than RTE,” he said. “We’ve absolutely no issue dealing with Noel.” “As for the money, we’ve more daily listeners than 2FM and Lyric FM and we’re only 70,000 ­listeners behind Today FM in the multicity areas — Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway.” “We have a five-year target for listenership. Ryan Tubridy could get us there in one year. He would be an absolute game changer for us.” “It would require a significant investment for us — in a production team, marketing and Ryan himself. But I believe this is a unique opportunity for us to grow the ­station to the levels that we wish.” “We have very high ­ambitions for Classic Hits Radio — our aim is to grow to 500,000 listeners and become a major player on a par with Today FM and Newstalk in the ­multicity area.” “We’ve never been afraid to invest or follow our money if it suits our long term goals. There are few ­broadcasters in Ireland that can bring an audience with them.” “Radio is littered with examples when presenters have moved and haven’t brought the listeners. However, I believe that Ryan Tubridy is one of a small group of radio presenters that can bring the audience and profile. In fact, Ryan is top of that list.” “Ryan Tubridy is a very warm and engaging presenter. There is a sense of comfort when you hear his voice on air,” he continued. “Ryan has a personality that can go from serious to light in the blink of an eye. He’s a really ­experienced broadcaster and I think the listeners of Classic Hits would love him.”

Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy currently host the station’s breakfast show, but Mr Brannigan said they would “make space in the daytime schedule” for Ryan.

“We’re very happy with our current team and no presenter would be moved,” he said.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Ryan is set to host a podcast series for a top Irish media outlet, following his departure from RTÉ.

However, the Classic Hits boss believes Ryan belongs on the radio.

“That’s a lot of work setting up a podcast and marketing it,” he continued. “Classic Hits Radio will put Ryan back on the radio where his ­listeners will find him.”

Ryan was pulled from the airwaves back in June, after it was revealed his earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

Negotiations over his RTÉ radio contract had been put on hold amid the ongoing scandal, but RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst recently confirmed that they had resumed.

While Ryan’s return to RTÉ seemed promising, Mr Bakhurst ceased negotiations with the presenter after he released a statement addressing the second Grant Thornton report.

Speaking on Prime Time, Mr Bakhurst confirmed they were “very close” to an agreement before Ryan’s statement regarding the second Grant Thornton report.

The RTÉ boss said: “I don’t actually feel Ryan was best served by the people around him who advised him on making that statement.”

“I felt we were in a good place. We had a core agreement for Ryan to come back and the statement issued, which, you know, once again, questioned the newly stated salaries, which are correct.

“I just think for the sake of rebuilding trust, which is my focus with the organisation, we can’t afford to be questioning the facts that are out there.”

He also confirmed a salary of €170,000 had been agreed, and that Ryan was supposed to return to his radio show on September 4.

Kevin continued: “I think part of the discussion throughout with me and Ryan Tubridy have been about the need to take responsibility on both sides, and RTE has taken responsibility, has born the vast majority of responsibility, for what went wrong here.”

“But I also felt it was important that Ryan himself owned a certain amount of responsibility for this, and we had some discussions about that, and that was important.”

“I think the statement yesterday muddied the waters somewhat, and I think it’s really important that Grant Thornton and the RTE board restated the earnings correctly for those years, and I don’t think it helps to undermine that. We need to all accept the restated earnings, that is the fact of it.”

Ryan’s statement addressing the second Grant Thornton report read: “I welcome the findings of the Grant Thornton Report, published today. I also welcome the report’s findings that I did not claim €120,000 in fees which was due to me in 2020 and that I did not agree with how RTE proposed to account for this decision.”

“It is also clear that my actual income from RTE in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years and RTE has not yet published its top ten earner details for 2022.”

He added: “I repeat my offer to publish the details of any future RTE contract. I am committed to re-establishing the confidence and trust of my colleagues and listeners, and I hope that any fair assessment of the findings of today’s report will help in this regard.”

“Finally, I want to acknowledge the huge support that I have received in recent weeks from people across the country; many cards and letters, greetings on the street and words of support from people I bumped into meant an awful lot to me and I appreciate them all very much.”

The next day, RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst released a statement confirming Ryan wouldn’t be returning to his radio role.

“We went into negotiations with Ryan in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would see Ryan return to his RTÉ Radio 1 show. I have decided not to continue with negotiations and, as such, there are no plans for Ryan to return to his presenting role with RTÉ at this time,” he said.

“Despite having agreed some of the fundamentals, including fee, duration and hours, regretfully, it is my view that trust between the parties has broken down.”

“Public statements made without consultation appear to question the basis for the necessary restatement of fees paid for services for 2020 and 2021.”