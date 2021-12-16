Ryan Tubridy hits back at ‘well-known’ person who commented on his weight

Ryan Tubridy has revealed a “well-known” person made unkind comments about his weight.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, the Irish presenter said the interaction encouraged him on to do a segment on the things people should never say to others.

The 48-year-old said: “Some people love, and thrive, on saying ‘I’ve got no filter, I’m desperate’. No, you’re just annoying. Have a filter – that’s how society works.”

“We have to filter. If we said everything on our mind the whole time, sure we would have no friends, no family. We have to filter. It’s part and parcel,” he continued.

“Things you’re not allowed to say: 1. It looks like you’ve put on some weight. And now look at this, the flip side ‘have you lost weight, you look so skinny’. Somebody quite well known said that to me the other day.”

“’You’ve gotta eat more’, [they said]. I said ‘well do you know what? I eat all the time’. I’m going to say a word to you… metabolism. Amazing. Metabolism. Hakuna metabolism. It’s a wonderful phrase.”

Ryan also said telling someone they look “wrecked” isn’t nice, adding: “No one wants to hear that.”