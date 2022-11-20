Ryan Tubridy hints at the theme of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy has hinted at the theme of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show. The highly anticipated Christmas special will air on RTÉ One on Friday, November 25. In a new interview with The Irish Examiner, host Ryan said: “Sometimes the Toy Show can get lost in the theme, and forget that it’s Christmas, so we’ve been bringing it all back home a little bit more this year.”

The presenter continued: “It is a closely guarded secret, but what I will say is that during the summer, we generally like to try and take a sense of where the country is at, or where it might be at come November or December, and this year we felt that people might be in a little bit of bother with bills and expenses and expectations in that regard.”

“So that has influenced where we are going with the show and the theme, and a lot of the show this year is going to be about home and it’s going to be about Christmas proper.”

“We’re gonna bring it all back home, bring it back to basics and endeavour to Christmas it up again. I think we lost a bit of Christmas over the years on the show. I want to see a Christmas tree and I want to see snow. I want to go there. So that’s where we’re going, more nostalgia, more home.”

Ryan was then asked whether there will be a nod to the Ukrainians who have fled the war and taken refuge in Ireland this year on the show.

He replied: “I think whatever is happening in the world at the moment, it will be reflected among the children, the toys and the acts, so without giving anything away, just keep an eye out and you’ll see that.”

“It’ll all become apparent on the night.”