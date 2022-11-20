Ryan Tubridy hints at the theme of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy has hinted at the theme of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show.
The highly anticipated Christmas special will air on RTÉ One on Friday, November 25.
In a new interview with The Irish Examiner, host Ryan said: “Sometimes the Toy Show can get lost in the theme, and forget that it’s Christmas, so we’ve been bringing it all back home a little bit more this year.”
Ryan was then asked whether there will be a nod to the Ukrainians who have fled the war and taken refuge in Ireland this year on the show.
He replied: “I think whatever is happening in the world at the moment, it will be reflected among the children, the toys and the acts, so without giving anything away, just keep an eye out and you’ll see that.”
Ad